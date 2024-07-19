‘Bagong Immigration’ vision within horizon

Days before President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos’ third State of the Nation Address (SONA), which is set for 22 July, Commissioner Norman Tansingco of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) shared the agency’s accomplishments from the previous year.

According to Tansingco, President Marcos’ goal of a more safe and effective Philippines is in line with the BI’s actions. These accomplishments demonstrate the Bureau’s commitment to national security, personnel empowerment, modernization, and anti-corruption activities.

The BI chief stated that they are preparing the stage for a new beginning for the Bureau of Immigration. The “Bagong Immigration” goal is finally within reach.

He added that the BI’s “Bagong Immigration” objective aligns with the President’s Bagong Pilipinas initiative. Tansingco noted that a comprehensive reorganization of the agency has begun to pave the way for a better BI.

In 2023, the agency reported a stunning 118 percent growth in traveler immigration processing, totaling 26,055,748 compared to 11,977,668 in 2022.

This includes a 151 percent increase in tourist arrivals and a 79% increase in flight capacity, owing to vengeance travel.

In terms of border security and management, the BI has made significant progress. Advanced immigration control efforts resulted in the exclusion of 3,359 undesirable aliens in 2023, up from 2,768 in 2022. Because of the agency’s consistent and serious efforts to prevent human trafficking, the Philippines has maintained its Tier 1 ranking in the US Trafficking in Persons Report.

Last year, the BI backed 726 anti-trafficking cases that were filed with the interagency council.