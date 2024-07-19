Apayao farmers, fisherfolk receive aid

BAGUIO CITY — No less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. handed out P316.8 million worth of equipment and assistance to farmers and fisherfolk in the Cordillera region to boost their livelihood.

The President was joined by Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. in distributing the assistance at Luna, Apayao which included agri-machinery, boats, livelihood projects, animal farms, planting materials, credit, technology demonstrations and irrigation systems.

Laurel said that the interventions are provided through the programs of the DA and its attached bureaus and agencies such as the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, National Irrigation Administration, Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation, Agricultural Credit and Policy Council, Philippine Coconut Authority, Agricultural Training Institute, Bureau of Plant Industry, and the Philippine Center for Post Harvest Development and Mechanization covering the Cordillera Region.

Marcos also gave P10,000 cash aid each to 27,185 farmers and fisherfolk affected by El Niño.

The money came from the Office of the President’s Presidential Assistance for Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families program.

DA Cordillera regional director Jenelyn Dawayan said the total cash aid amounted to P271.85 million.