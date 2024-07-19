A BLEND OF MINIMALISM AND FUNCTIONALITY

In the ever-evolving landscape of home design, Filipino homeowners are increasingly drawn to the elegance of minimalism.

Kohler’s new Brazn bathroom collection resonates deeply with this design sentiment, offering a harmonious blend of simplicity and refined functionality that enhances modern Filipino homes.

Inspired by the Modernist movement, the Brazn collection from Kohler is a testament to the beauty of minimalism. Available in the striking tones of honed black and classic white, each piece in the collection serves as a bold statement in any bathroom setting. This aesthetic is particularly appealing in the Philippines, where contemporary design is often paired with a desire for practical, space-saving solutions.

The Brazn collection features a freestanding bath, a vessel basin and a one-piece toilet, each meticulously designed to marry form with function. The freestanding bath supports the body’s curves, offering a luxurious and relaxing soak — a perfect retreat in the bustling urban landscape of Metro Manila. Its design not only adds a sophisticated touch to the bathroom but also serves as a focal point, elevating the space with its presence.