VP Sara won't accept another Cabinet post

Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday ruled out the possibility of accepting another Cabinet post under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., saying she will just focus her time on her role as the country's second highest elected official.

"I will no longer serve in another Cabinet post under the Marcos administration," Duterte told reporters in an ambush interview after she formally turned over the DepEd to Senator Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara.

According to her, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) have many projects such as providing medical and burial assistance to the needy and even training for public school teachers that she could focused on.

In this way, she explained, her time would not be divided into going to her office at the OVP and the DepEd or another Cabinet post.

Duterte also reiterated that her relationship with Marcos remained "okay" despite her decision to resign as DepEd chief.

The Vice President earlier said she would not attend the President's 3rd State of the Nation Address on 22 July, as she designated herself as a survivor.

Her remark earned criticisms, including from several lawmakers who said it was a thinly veiled threat.

Meanwhile, Duterte said First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has nothing to do with her decision to resign her Cabinet post, adding it was due to personal reasons.

"No, because the First Lady had nothing to do with my job working for President Marcos," Duterte told reporters after she was asked if the First Lady had something to do with her decision.

Duterte who resigned from her posts last month did not cite any reason for her decision, except to say it was not done out of weakness but for the welfare of teachers and the students.

However, Duterte was noticeably absent in several events prior to her resignation, such as when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed a law that granted additional allowances to public school teachers.

Last year, lawmakers stripped Duterte's request for P150 million in confidential and intelligence funds for the Education department.

Members of the Duterte clan also began lambasting Marcos Jr., with Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte publicly calling on him to resign.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte also accused Marcos Jr. of using illegal drugs, with the latter firing back, saying his predecessor was on fentanyl.

In April this year, the First Lady said she was not on good terms with the Vice President, adding she was offended when she saw the latter laughing at her father's claim that the President was under the influence of drugs.

Pressed for the reason again that made her quit as DepEd chief, Duterte added that she needs to sit down with reporters to share the reason.

"We need a sit down for the reasons. There are personal reasons between me and President Marcos which stems from what we talked to before I decided to run for vice president, some are work-related, some are related to the country. It's a long story," she said.