Sports legend Pat Williams passes away

Orlando Magic co-founder and hall of famer Pat Williams died on Wednesday, 17 July, at age 84, the NBA said in a statement. The cause of death was complications from viral pneumonia.

Williams’ career spanned for more than 56 years, including over 30 years with the Orlando Magic and 51 years in the NBA.

"There is no Orlando Magic without Pat Williams. He was held in such high regard in the basketball community and was a friend to me and so many generations of league executives," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

"Pat was never at a loss for a kind and supportive word and always brought great enthusiasm, energy and optimism to everything he did throughout his more than 50 years in the NBA," Silver added.