Phl lags in global work-life balance

The Philippines ranked 59 out of 60 countries in the latest global work-life balance index released by human resource platform Remote.

According to Remote’s Global Life-Work Balance Index 2024, the Philippines scored 27.46 points, with the highest possible score at 100.

The country beat only Nigeria, which had a score of 16.15.

Remote explored different variables that make up a worker’s life, including annual leaves, sick pay percentage, minimum wage, healthcare system, and LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

Filipino workers work an average of 40.63 hours per week, with a minimum wage of $1.45 an hour.

Combining these factors leads to the average minimum wage worker earning around $58.91, or P3,448.21 a week.

Other Southeast Asian countries included in the list were Singapore (26th), Vietnam (37th), Thailand (39th), Indonesia (43rd), and Malaysia (47th).

New Zealand took the first place with a score of 80.76.