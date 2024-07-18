PBBM cancels attendance at Romblon event due to inclement weather 

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was forced to cancel his attendance at the distribution of assistance to El Niño-affected farmers, fisherfolk, and families in Odiongan, Romblon on Thursday due to inclement weather.

Marcos was supposed to grace a distribution event at the Romblon State University in Odiongan, Romblon on Thursday morning, but he headed to Palawan instead—where a similar program was held.

Some members of Marcos’ Cabinet were already in Romblon to lead the distribution program.

“Nauna sila sa Romblon, dapat susunod ako ngunit umulan kaya’t hindi na ako makapasok kaya’t nagpo-programa rin sila ng ganito rin sa Romblon naman (They arrived first in Romblon, I was supposed to come next but it rained so we couldn't land so they are also holding a program like this in Romblon)” he said.

Marcos then headed to Ilocos Norte on Thursday afternoon for the turnover of a rice processing system to farmer-beneficiaries under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Mechanization Program.

The state weather bureau, PAGASA, reported on Thursday that a low-pressure area and southwest monsoon will bring heavy to intense rains in parts of the country until Saturday.

Heavy to intense rains are likely to pour over Occidental Mindoro and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, while moderate to heavy rains will likely remain over Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Western Visayas, Negros Occidental, and the rest of MIMAROPA on Friday.

On Saturday, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan, including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands.