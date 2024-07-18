P1-B aid for Palawan, Marinduque farmers

At least P952.660 million in financial assistance, services, loan assistance and subsidies were given to farmers and fisherfolk affected by the El Niño phenomenon in Palawan and Marinduque.

In a ceremonial turnover in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Thursday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the distribution of the government assistance to the beneficiaries.

Of the figure, Marcos distributed P99.13 million to the local governments of Palawan (P50 million), Puerto Princesa (P10 million), and Marinduque (P39.13 million).

Some 6,043 beneficiaries of the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita (AKAP) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development received P10,000 each.

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) extended P8.4 million in an operations and maintenance subsidy to the irrigator’s association and P533.66 million worth of certificates of condonation and exemption to landowners.

NIA also provided irrigation projects worth P201 million to farmers in Papualan, Sumbiling, Timburan, Bagong Bayan, and Apurawan.

The Agriculture Credit Policy Council of the Department of Agriculture allotted P20 million for the Survival and Recovery Program and P30 million for the Agri-Negosyo Loan Program.

The DA also distributed seedlings, fertilizer, and agricultural equipment such as tractors, rice combine harvesters, walk-behind transplanters, pump and engine sets, hammer mills, and corn shellers, and fuel vouchers.

Marcos acknowledged the vibrant tourism industry in Palawan and the significant contributions it brings to the Philippine economy.

“So on this day, let us be the ones to distribute grace to you. If everyone is used to bringing gifts from Palawan, now we will bring gifts to you here, to all Palaweños,” Marcos told the beneficiaries.

Marcos said the government provides livelihood training for farmers under the Agricultural Training Institute of DA.