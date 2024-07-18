NTC seeks tougher penalties vs SIM law violators

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has started a dialogue with telecommunications companies and SIM distributors and dealers to add teeth to the SIM Registration Act as violations continue to mount.

The dialogue which began Thursday marked the first in a series of initiatives slated by the NTC primarily to strengthen the penalties for violations related to unlawful SIM cards.

“The NTC is committed to ensuring the integrity of SIM registration processes across the telecommunications industry,” NTC Commissioner Ella Blanca B. Lopez said.

“Through these dialogues, we aim to clarify regulatory requirements and expectations while fostering cooperation among telcos, distributors, and dealers to uphold the law,” he added.

In the recent dialogue, NTC representatives emphasized the urgent need to adhere to the rules of the SIM Registration Act.

They highlighted the prohibition on selling pre-registered SIM cards and other irregular forms of assisted registration, as these practices violate regulatory norms, pose threats to public safety, and are considered criminal offenses.

Upon conviction, the end-user may face imprisonment of up to six years, a fine of up to P300,000, or both.

The initial meeting was attended by representatives of various telecommunications companies and distributors, including Smart Communications, DITO Telecommunity, Megasmart One, CommWorks, Oxford Distributors Inc. and Mobile First.

A separate meeting with Globe Telecom and its distributors is scheduled this week.

The SIM Registration Act mandates strict adherence to guidelines governing the registration and distribution of SIM cards.

It aims to enhance national security, protect consumers from misuse and fraudulent activities, and promote responsible mobile phone use.