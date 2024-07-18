More infra projects slated to boost Mimaropa’s economy — Pres. Marcos

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the government will push for more infrastructure projects across the Mimaropa region to boost the economic status of the area.

Marcos made the pronouncement when he graced the distribution of assistance to farmers in Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Thursday.

The President said the “government is not just keen on providing social services” but also “wants to ensure infrastructure programs are implemented in the region.”

“Kami po ay patuloy na kumikilos upang palakasin ang ekonomiya ng rehiyon ng Mimaropa (We will further act to strengthen the economy in the Mimaropa region),” he stressed.

Among these priority projects include Ibato-Iraan Small Reservoir Irrigation Project in Aborlanand the road widening of the Dr. Damian Reyes Road in Marinduque.

The current completion rate of the dam component is at 95.15 percent completion rate while the road widening is at 45.45 percent, respectively.

Marcos also touted the Balabac Military Runway which is now nearing completion at 89.30 percent.

Other priority infrastructure projects are focused on the region’s new investments, ease transportation, and strengthen the tourism sector, he added.

Marcos said the government has ongoing negotiations with the private proponent on the planned airport facilities and services improvement in Puerto Princesa under the Puerto Princesa Airport Development Project.

Meanwhile, the procurement of land for the runway extension is underway for the Pag-asa Island Airport Development Project.

Marcos lamented that Pag-asa Island is considered as a geographically isolated and disadvantaged area.

Hence, the project is expected to provide an efficient mode of travel to and from the island once completed.