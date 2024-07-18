Crystal-clear pool discovered inside Cagayan de Oro cave

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The newly discovered cave in the hinterland barangay of Dansolihon boasts massive crystal columns and an underground pool with crystal-clear water, suggesting it could be a wildlife sanctuary.
On Thursday, an exploration team from the City’s Local Environmental and Natural Resources Office (CLENRO) covered approximately one kilometer without finding any cave outlets.
“The cave is vibrant, adorned with stalagmite formations rising from the floor, stalactites hanging from the ceiling, and clusters of quartz minerals,” Engineer Armen Cuenca, CLENRO manager, described the cave in a radio interview.
“A pool of clear water ideal for swimming was also uncovered inside the cave,” he added.
The team also observed remnants of wild animal food scattered throughout the cave, indicating the presence of wildlife in the area.
Furthermore, the explorers noted cracks at the cave entrance, which had been exposed by earthmoving equipment during road construction in the vicinity.
Cuenca mentioned that they have coordinated with the landowner and cordoned off the area to prevent unauthorized access.
In an advisory, CLENRO reminded residents that entering the cave, whose entrance was uncovered during hill excavation, violates Republic Act 9072 (Natural Cave and Cave Resources Management and Protection Act) and Republic Act 9147 (Conservation and Protection of Wildlife Resources and their Habitat).
According to the law, it is illegal to enter and extract minerals until the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has fully explored and classified the cave for tourism or other projects within a year.
Violating the law can result in fines ranging from P20,000 to P500,000 and imprisonment from two to six years.
Cuenca warned that the open cave entrance could be susceptible to landslides, posing a danger to those nearby.
He affirmed that CLENRO will continue exploration to fully assess the cave and potentially recommend it as a tourist destination or a site for archaeological or geological research.
The discovery of the cave has sparked local interest and discussions about its potential ecological and scientific significance. Cuenca emphasized the importance of protecting such natural treasures while ensuring their sustainable use for future generations.