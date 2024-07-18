Crystal-clear pool discovered inside Cagayan de Oro cave

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The newly discovered cave in the hinterland barangay of Dansolihon boasts massive crystal columns and an underground pool with crystal-clear water, suggesting it could be a wildlife sanctuary.

On Thursday, an exploration team from the City’s Local Environmental and Natural Resources Office (CLENRO) covered approximately one kilometer without finding any cave outlets.

“The cave is vibrant, adorned with stalagmite formations rising from the floor, stalactites hanging from the ceiling, and clusters of quartz minerals,” Engineer Armen Cuenca, CLENRO manager, described the cave in a radio interview.

“A pool of clear water ideal for swimming was also uncovered inside the cave,” he added.

The team also observed remnants of wild animal food scattered throughout the cave, indicating the presence of wildlife in the area.

Furthermore, the explorers noted cracks at the cave entrance, which had been exposed by earthmoving equipment during road construction in the vicinity.

Cuenca mentioned that they have coordinated with the landowner and cordoned off the area to prevent unauthorized access.