Unli (Unlimited) rice, unli soup, bottomless iced tea, unli gravy… We love anything unli, and it is fine, unless it already does something bad to our body. Now comes unli-merienda from XO46 Heritage Bistro and, knowing the restaurant, it is seriously good merienda fares they are offering.
The husband-and-wife restaurant owners Andrew and Sandee Masigan and the kitchen staff, headed by chef Tanya Dizon, drew up a list of Filipino merienda favorites along with exciting Spanish favorites that would fit the Filipino taste perfectly.
The Filipino choices alone are substantial, from savory noodles to sweet bites — Fried Siomai Osmeña, Steamed Siomai Osmeña, tokwa’t baboy, chicharon bulaklak, arroz caldo, lumpiang Tagalog, lumpiang gulay, pancit luglug, binawang sotanghon, pancit Binondo, Mini BBQ Pork, Mini BBQ Chicken, mini turon, ginomis shooters, mais con yelo shooters and saba con yelo shooters.
These Filipino merienda fares alone are enough to keep your tummy happily full. Imagine finishing a helping of Binawang Sotanghon, which is a bestseller on the regular menu of XO46 Heritage Bistro, and following it up with Mini Turon.
But, wait, there’s more! The Spanish selections — these include tortilla de patatas, churros con chocolate, paella negra, paella valenciana, berenjena crujiente, boquerones, calamares fritos, huevos rotos, jamon croquetas, croquetas de queso champinon and Spanish pintxos (salmon, pesto sundried tomato with cream cheese, chorizo y queso, pollo ala plancha and jamon).
“This merienda promo has its own menu, so people can order as much as they want for P685 per person. This is the first time that XO46 is offering an ‘unlimited’ promo, so grab it while you can,” says Sandee.
Order as much as you want and can consume, but do not waste food. That is the message of this Unlimited Merienda promo, though. So, the no-leftover policy applies.
Ongoing until August, Unlimited Merienda is available from 2 to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday. So it can actually be your late lunch or early dinner. Catch it in four XO Heritage Bistro branches at Estancia Mall, Century City Mall, Parqal Mall and S Maison at Conrad Manila.