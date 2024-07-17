Unli (Unlimited) rice, unli soup, bottomless iced tea, unli gravy… We love anything unli, and it is fine, unless it already does something bad to our body. Now comes unli-merienda from XO46 Heritage Bistro and, knowing the restaurant, it is seriously good merienda fares they are offering.

The husband-and-wife restaurant owners Andrew and Sandee Masigan and the kitchen staff, headed by chef Tanya Dizon, drew up a list of Filipino merienda favorites along with exciting Spanish favorites that would fit the Filipino taste perfectly.

The Filipino choices alone are substantial, from savory noodles to sweet bites — Fried Siomai Osmeña, Steamed Siomai Osmeña, tokwa’t baboy, chicharon bulaklak, arroz caldo, lumpiang Tagalog, lumpiang gulay, pancit luglug, binawang sotanghon, pancit Binondo, Mini BBQ Pork, Mini BBQ Chicken, mini turon, ginomis shooters, mais con yelo shooters and saba con yelo shooters.