Solons start probe of POGO ‘sins’

A joint House panel launched its motu proprio investigation on Wednesday into the proliferation of illegal activities linked to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), stressing that these operations pose significant threats outweighing any economic benefits to the country.

During the joint hearing of the House Committee on Public Order and Safety and the Committee on Games and Amusements, lawmakers called for urgent action against 402 illegal POGOs nationwide to curb the rampant illicit activities associated with the offshore gaming industry.

These activities reportedly include physical and sexual abuse of foreign workers, some of whom have attempted to flee from the POGO facilities.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) presented shocking evidence, including at least four videos depicting severe assaults on POGO workers. These videos, obtained from former employees of unlicensed POGOs, were intended to illustrate the brutal conditions endured by workers within these facilities.

However, the presentation was briefly halted following an intervention from Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, who expressed concern over the distressing nature of the contents not being prefaced with a trigger warning.

One of the videos showed a Malaysian national handcuffed and kneeling on the floor, audibly in pain as he was repeatedly struck with a bat. PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio said that efforts were made to rescue the victim, but tragically, he was found dead last year.

In defense of showing the “gruesome videos,” Leyte Rep. Richard Gomez argued that visual evidence was necessary to raise public awareness and underscore the severity of the situation within POGO hubs. He emphasized that such footage could prompt scrutiny of the efficacy of government agencies tasked with addressing these grave issues.

Chairperson Santa Rosa Rep. Dan Fernandez supported Gomez’s stance, agreeing that despite the disturbing nature of the footage, it was imperative to demonstrate proactive government measures aimed at safeguarding foreign nationals victimized by illegal POGOs.

“I must agree with Congressman Gomez that even if the scenes are heavy in nature, we have to tell the Filipino people and the international community that this country, this government, is doing something for their countrymen, especially the Chinese, Burmese, Myanmar, whatever, our government is acting in response to these,” Fernandez said.

In a notable incident from March, authorities conducted a raid on a POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac, rescuing 497 foreign nationals and 371 Filipinos amid allegations of human trafficking and illegal detention.

Despite mounting evidence of criminal activities associated with POGOs, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has not yet imposed a total ban on their operations, prompting continued debate and scrutiny from lawmakers and the public alike.