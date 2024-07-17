Prime Group launches Cavite solar project

Prime Infra and unit Prime Solar Solutions Corp., inaugurated on 17 July their 64-megawatt solar power plant in Maragondon, Cavite.

Present at the event were Department of Energy Renewable Energy Management Bureau (DoE-REMB) director Marissa Cerezo, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chairperson and CEO Monalisa Dimalanta,

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla, Maragondon Mayor Lawrence “Umbe” Arca, Prime Infra president and CEO Guillaume Lucci, and Prime Solar president and CEO Cheryll Len Mendoza.

“The completion of the Maragondon solar power plant is a significant milestone for the Prime Infra’s energy portfolio. We have reached this point of course thanks to likeminded partners who not only envision a more sustainable future but actively work towards achieving it. The plant inaugurated today is certainly a part of Prime Infra’s wider sustainable strategy and continue to be very much aligned to our purpose of building better lives and resilient economies through critical infrastructure,” Lucci said.

The Maragondon, Cavite power plant is one of two power plants under Prime Solar’s first project, supplying up to 128 megawatts of clean, renewable energy. The other plant is in Tanauan, Batangas.

Lucci said total capacity is expected to power about 84,000 households and displace over 100,000 tons of coal per year.

“Trust that we will continue to support the national government’s agenda transition to clean energy sources, and we will proactively explore opportunities within the renewable space while capitalizing on innovative solutions to achieve energy security, dependability and affordability,” he said.

Prime Solar also has a 50-megawatt, 20-year power supply agreement with Meralco and will supply the rest of its output to the grid.

DoE-REMB director Marissa Cerezo said Prime Infra’s solar power plants will contribute to the national government’s efforts in fostering clean and sustainable energy sources.

Sustainable, secure energy

“The DoE recognizes that the green energy that will be generated from this project will…ensure sustainable and secure energy. Moreover, this project to bring opportunities to the local community, in the potential to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and attract investments. It is not just a facility. It is a catalyst for change,” Cerezo said.

ERC chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta meanwhile cited the hard work required in completing solar power projects, commending Prime Infra and Prime Solar’s support in providing reliable power through renewable energy sources.

“Definitely it takes more than a village to build a solar power project. Transitioning to a cleaner energy system requires hard work from all of us. We will have to do this effort, this partnership between public and private sector participants several times over for us to make sure that electricity keeps flowing to light our homes and power our economy in a clean and sustainable manner,” she said.

“This project will supply clean energy to Meralco consumers at a fixed price for the next 20 years without risk of global oil or coal market or foreign currency fluctuation.

As hosts to this project, the people of Batangas and Cavite will enjoy the additional financial benefits from each kilowatt-hour sold by the project. The team in Prime Solar will continue to take pride in supplying clean energy to our systems,” Dimalanta added.