VIDEOS

Mandaluyong mural finishing touch

LOOK: An artist adds final details to a mural on Fabella Road in Mandaluyong City, illustrating the origins of the city's name, on Wednesday, 17 July 2024. According to folklore, the name "Mandaluyong" comes from Manda and Luyong, a tribal couple whose story involves family conflict and romance. This mural is a collaborative project with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Gerilya, and A-Plus Paint. | via King Rodriguez