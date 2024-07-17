Everything Tagaytay on a grazing table

The Tagaytay Food and Wine Festival, held over two weekends, breaks down the epicurean marvel into a manageable digest, curating the best of Tagaytay in a tasting menu.

Guests at the recent event that opened the two-weekend festival sampled the creations of 11 chefs and 15 concepts. This exclusive preview showcased the best in town and many more yet to come, including: Happy Ongpauco-Tiu of Pamana and Tsokolateria, Robby Goco of Elaia by Cyma, Rhea Castro-Sycip of Flour Pot, Chris Leaning of Anya Resort, Mona Duay of Reynaldo’s Smokehouse, Dan Puga of Lula Cafe, Binggoy Remedios of Asador Dos Mestizos, Rachelle Platon of View Park Hotel, Aniela Tolentino of Papa Bolo and Binulo, Kalel Chan of Farmer’s Table, Tristan Bayani of Ribchon and Jayme Natividad of Taal Vista Hotel.

The Slow Food Community Cavite also created savory edible art to honor Tagaytay’s food heritage and local farmers.

For P4,500, guests gained access to a harvest dinner at the famous Fatted Calf on 13 July, featuring a collaborative set by chefs Jayjay SyCip, Rhea SyCip and Pilgrim Davao’s Jeramie Go.

Go’s overwhelming success with Pilgrim Davao pays homage to the farmers he has worked with around Mindanao, which resonated profoundly with the SyCips.

This has sparked a relationship built on a shared passion for uplifting the farming community.

Anyone keeping tabs on Tagaytay’s dining trends wouldn’t ever be keen on stopping their praises for Luxe at 180, where the great food experience is heightened by the setting sun’s mood.

On 20 July, for P4,500 net per person, guests gain exclusive access to chef Sau del Rosario preparing a truffle and caviar dinner with Australia’s Oliver Buenviaje and the Emirates’ John Buenaventura.

The back-to-back weekends will conclude with the Heritage Buffet on 21 July at the Veranda Restaurant of Taal Vista Hotel.

For P1,995, the lunch buffet will feature the combined talents of chef Jayme Natividad of Taal Vista Hotel and chefs Jayjay and Rhea SyCip of The Fatted Calf, creating a delightful fusion of Filipino heritage dishes.

The inaugural Creative Bulalo Challenge in September will also feature a competition among the best chefs, showcasing their innovative iterations of bulalo using Tagaytay’s storied and prized beef.