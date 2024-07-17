DoJ bats for improved policies

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Wednesday stressed that the national government is committed to revamping its drug war policies, prioritizing a health-centered and rights-based approach.

Remulla’s statement comes after the DoJ, along with other agencies, led the first-ever Philippine Drug Policy and Law Reform Summit in Manila which aimed to pave the way for reforms to the country’s Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.

Undersecretary Jesse Hermogenes Andres, delivering the keynote address, outlined a four-point roadmap for the new policy landscape.

The plan emphasized human rights in law enforcement and prosecution. It also seeks to change public perception of drug use as a health issue, encouraging people to seek treatment.

Treatment and rehabilitation efforts will be bolstered with the help of medical professionals. Additionally, successful reintegration into society will be a focus, with local governments playing a key role.

“Reforming drug policy requires a comprehensive approach where everyone contributes,” Remulla said. “The fight against illegal drugs must uphold human rights, prioritizing treatment and prevention.”

The summit’s outcome report, compiled by the University of the Philippines Institute of Human Rights, reflects recommendations gathered from nationwide sectoral dialogues since April. The report advocates for a new drug law centered on public health and human rights.

The summit also marked the end of a three-year partnership with the United Nations Joint Program on Human Rights, which has been pushing for reforms and capacity building in the Philippines’ drug war.