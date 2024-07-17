Ban on Czech Republic poultry imports lifted

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has lifted its ban on domesticated and wild bird imports from the Czech Republic.

In Memorandum Order 30, signed by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Tuesday, the importation of live poultry, poultry products and by-products, including day-old chicks and eggs from the Central European country is now permitted.

The order lifting the temporary ban was given following the official self-declaration report of Dr. Zbynek Semerad of the Czech Republic to the World Organization Animal Health wherein all reported highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) cases had ended, with no outbreaks recorded after 8 May.

Cases of HPAI were reported in the Czech Republic last January which prompted the DA in March to implement the import ban to protect the local poultry industry and the public.

Minnesota poultry imports blocked

Meanwhile, poultry imports from Minnesota, USA have been banned.

Under Memorandum Order 29 signed on Monday, Laurel ordered domestic and wild birds and their products, including poultry meat, day-old chickens, eggs, and semen, to be prohibited from entering the country due to an ongoing outbreak of H5N1 HPAI.

Laurel likewise ordered the immediate suspension of the processing, evaluation of applications, and issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances for the above commodities.

Poultry imports that were loaded, in transit, or accepted on or before the imposition of the ban, however, will be allowed entry into the country.

Shipments that don’t comply with the conditions set in the import ban may either be returned to the port of origin or condemned.