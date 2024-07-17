All 'legal actions' in WPS remain despite de-escalation efforts

The Armed Forces of the Philippines maintained all legal actions in the West Philippine Sea, including initiatives that would highlight the country’s sovereignty in the area, amid President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order to the military to de-escalate tension.

“The guidance of the Commander-in-Chief is to de-escalate. The Philippine Navy and AFP will do this by ensuring that our actions are not escalatory, by following the rules of engagement, and international law in performing our mandate,” Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, navy spokesperson for the WPS, said in a press conference at Philippine Air Force headquarters in Pasay City on Tuesday.

Trinidad said there will be no changes in the country’s regular activities in the eight features of the WPS, especially the rotation of personnel and resupplying goods to the troops in Ayungin Shoal.

“We will continue securing the integrity of the national territory, especially the West Philippine Sea, against the actions by the agents of aggression of the Chinese Communist Party,” he noted.

“The Chinese Communist Party's actions in the entire South China Sea are escalatory and destabilizing,” he added.

The AFP’s RORE mission has been subjected to China’s aggression—asserting its vast claims to the entire South China Sea—with the most latest confrontation incident on 17 June causing severe injuries to a Filipino navy and damages to the country’s naval ship and equipment.

Following a series of China Coast Guard’s harassment against Philippine vessels conducting legitimate operations at the Ayungin Shoal, Trinidad noted that the government is studying all possible actions to maintain the country’s sovereignty over its exclusive economic zone.

“All options are being discussed on the planning table. Once finalized, this will be submitted for approval. And you will be informed appropriately of the next activity,” Trinidad said when asked if the RORE will be integrated into the multilateral maritime cooperative activity with its like-minded allies.

RORE ops despite BCM

Meanwhile, Trinidad noted the military has not changed its strategy in performing RORE operations in the WPS amid the ongoing China-Philippines Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) on the South China Sea.

“The details of the conduct of the ROREs are at the level of Western Command so the moment they believe it is feasible—subject to the guidance from higher headquarters—the RORE will be conducted,” he said.

“Our actions will have to be within the rules of engagement and international law, they will not be escalatory,” he added.

Despite the ongoing BCM, Trinidad said the Philippines will continue conducting air surveillance flights and maritime patrols in the country’s territorial waters.

“We will continue securing our features and the integrity of the national territory in the West Philippine Sea. All our actions are governed by the rules of engagement and international law,” he stressed.

Without giving any details, Trinidad said the AFP is preparing the “appropriate contingencies” for next RORE missions.