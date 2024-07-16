Draft AI code of conduct for 2025 polls, Comelec urged

The National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) on Tuesday urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to draft a code of conduct on the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content ahead of the 2025 polls.

In a statement, Namfrel said that while it recognized AI’s potential to improve the electoral process, it highlighted the times it had been misused and abused in recent elections worldwide.

Namfrel cited the rise of AI and the use of deepfake content in Indonesia during the presidential election there last February and the AI-generated deepfake campaign videos during the May 2024 election in Turkey.

The poll watchdog earlier recommended to the Comelec the prohibition on the use of deepfakes in the campaigns of candidates and political and party-list parties.

Namfrel, however, expressed its opposition to a total ban on the use of AI as this would curtail technological innovation, limit the benefits of AI in enhancing the electoral processes, and infringe on free speech and freedom.

The election watchdog recommended that Comelec draft a code of conduct that would embody a set of ethical principles that all election stakeholders must adhere to.

Under the code of conduct, Namfrel proposed that the use of Al to generate election-related content, including political advertisements, must be disclosed and the election-related material be appropriately marked. The disclosure must include funding sources, expenditures, the Al technology used, data about the target audience, and the source of such data.

“Transparency should extend across the Al ecosystem, from content creation to audience targeting, with social media platforms actively participating and adhering to a code of conduct,” Namfrel said.

AI-generated content must also respect the suffrage, digital, and privacy rights of individuals.

Moreover, it also proposed that candidates and political parties should register their intention to use Al in their campaign and be open to having their Al-generated content audited.

“Al-generated content must be subject to review to detect discrimination based on race, gender, age, socioeconomic status, religion, or other protected characteristics, with safeguards in place to prevent such biases. Any such Al-generated content that exhibits discrimination must not be published,” it added.

The poll watchdog further suggested establishing a committee or task force to monitor the use of AI in generating election-related content, particularly AI-generated political advertising. This initiative would focus on detecting misinformation, disinformation, and deepfakes.