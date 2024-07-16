DMW online system down after ransomware attack

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday confirmed its online system had been shut down following a ransomware attack.

“The Department through its Management Information Technology System had to take pre-emptive measures to protect OFW data and information, such as taking the systems offline,” the DMW said in an advisory.

“While efforts to restore online systems are ongoing, electronic or online systems that issue OECs/OFW passes and OFW information sheets and other online services may not be used temporarily,” it added.

The DMW assured that databases containing OFW data were not affected by the attack and is working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to restore OFW online services.

Meanwhile, the following systems and processes were activated to deliver services to OFWs.

Filipino workers who seek to secure their Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) or OFW pass are directed to proceed to the DMW national, regional and extension offices, one-stop shops and Migrant Workers Assistance Centers.

For OFWs securing their information sheets, they may send their request through infosheet@dmw.gov.ph email or through Facebook Messenger of the DMW.

The agency said it is also coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration and airport authorities to ensure the smooth departure of OFWs.

“The DMW apologizes for inconveniences to the OFWs and members of their families and is exerting all efforts to continue serving OFWs while instituting stronger measures to protect their information,” the DMW said.