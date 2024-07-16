DENR seeks LGU coop on eco protection

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-National Capital Region (DENR-NCR) said Tuesday it relies heavily on local government units (LGUs) to implement environmental laws and protect the environment in Metro Manila.

DENR-NCR executive director Atty. Michael Drake P. Matias said that their agency coordinates with 16 cities and one municipality in Metro Manila to improve air and water quality and manage solid waste.

Matias added that the agency plays a key role in fostering cooperation with LGUs and establishing a comprehensive plan for environmental protection in the region.

He reported a 47 percent increase in their greening program due to LGU cooperation.

“Space limitations are a common challenge,” Matias said. “We addressed this by asking LGUs to convert easements into linear parks, like in Malabon City.”

The agency also has a Heritage Tree Program that documents historical trees for future generations.

“A nearly century-old duhat tree in Novaliches served as a medical station during the Katipunan era,” Matias said as an example.

He added that they are also preserving the Apugan cave located at the La Mesa Watershed Reservation in Quezon City, discovered in 2016.

Matias emphasized that DENR-NCR’s efforts to manage, conserve and rehabilitate Metro Manila’s environment cannot be successful without LGU cooperation.