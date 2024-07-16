Angono eyes stray animal shelter

The local government of Angono, Rizal, is exploring the establishment of a dedicated animal rescue and adoption center, aiming to provide better care for stray animals while finding them loving homes.

Mayor Jeri Mae Calderon hinted at the project, dubbed “Angono’s First May Puso Animal Rescue and Adoption Center,” in a recent Facebook post. The center would provide a safe haven for strays, protecting them from traffic accidents and worse fates.

“The purpose is to rescue stray and abandoned cats and dogs that roam the streets,” Calderon said.

Currently, the local government houses rescued animals, including dogs and cats, in an animal pound where they receive medical attention and food.

“We have basically been doing that for the longest time, and we intend to maintain the practice,” Calderon explained. “However, the local government wants a more conducive place for them.”