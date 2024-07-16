183 examinees pass Shari’ah court exams

The Supreme Court (SC) announced yesterday that 183 out of 853 examinees, or 21.45 percent, passed the first digital and regionalized special exams for the Shari’ah courts.

The top 10 passers are Nurhaifah Hadji Said Punginagina (86.75 percent), Sittie Nasriyyah Gani Gubat (86.10 percent), Sittie Fairoza Yahya Alonto (86.02 percent), Jonaina Diamla Suwalawan-Hadjinoor (85.57 percent), Ayesha Aminah Alonto Mambuay (85.35 percent), Fatimah Sohra Lucman Usodan (85.10 percent), Aznairah Orpilla Acmad (84.87 percent), Abdulwasi Aleem Barapangcat (84.40 percent), Saaduddin Sharief Abdulmalik (84.30 percent), Maria Belen Arceno Al-Namit (83.75 percent), and Normalah Pangcoga Said (83.75 percent).

Justice Filomena Singh announced that the oath-taking and roll-signing ceremonies for the successful SBE passers will be held on 14 August at the Manila Hotel.

The 2024 SB examinations were held on 28 April and 2 May at Ateneo de Davao University in Davao City and the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City. The exams adopted the computer-based program Examplify, allowing examinees to take the tests digitally.

On Day 1, the subjects were Jurisprudence (Fiqh) and Customary Laws (Adat) [15 percent] and Persons, Family Relations, and Property [35 percent]. On Day 2, the subjects were Succession, Wills/Adjudication, and Settlement of Estates [35 percent] and Procedure in the Shari’ah Courts [15 percent].

The 2024 SBE examiners included Dean Norhabib Bin Suod S. Barodi (Persons, Family Relations and Property), Atty. Yaser H. Apion (Jurisprudence [Fiqh] and Customary Laws [Adat]), Judge Macaundas M. Hadjirasul (Procedure in Shari’ah Courts), and Judge Jamel T. Mamutuk (Succession, Wills/Adjudication and Settlement of Estate).