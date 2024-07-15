Water projects to boost food production, energy and tourism — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday that water development projects would boost irrigation, potable water, food production, energy, and tourism in the country.

Marcos said this as he attended the inauguration of the Jalaur River Multipurpose Project (JRMP) Stage II Dams in Iloilo City. The P20 billion project of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) serves as the government's flagship project in Western Visayas.

"In the past, we only built irrigation dams for the single purpose of watering our agricultural production areas. Then, we made flood control projects to stop flooding and invested billions more for bulk water," Marcos said.

"Our water development projects would not just bring irrigation or potable water to our people, but will also help address flooding, produce food, generate electricity, and develop tourism activities," Marcos added.

The Chief Executive also mentioned that the project would further boost the development in the agricultural sector as well as the local economy of the entire Western Visayas.

Marcos noted that Iloilo City and its neigboring areas would need 86 million liters per day of High Dam reservoir water for commercial and industrial bulk water needs.

Hence, the Chief Executive said the project could assist over 30,000 hectares of service area and 25,000 farmers by providing uninterrupted irrigation water.

''In fact, it is estimated to help increase annual rice production in Region 6 by 160,000 metric tons, which is almost 20 percent of the region’s annual rice requirement,'' he added.

Additionally, Marcos said the project's 6.6 megawatts of hydroelectric power will improve Panay Island's electrical supply.

He also noted that the government is already strategically harnessing the country's water resources while wisely investing limited funds in projects that would bring optimal development for the country.

The Chief Executive then expressed his gratitude to the South Korean government for partnering with the Philippine government to make the project possible while commending both the NIA and the workforce behind the project.

Marcos said former Senate President Franklin Drilon, who was present during the inauguration, reminded him that he has been working on the said project for 13 years, which started during the administration of the late President Noynoy Aquino.

"I think it is entirely too long that the Phase I that was completed in my father's time, that the Phase II should be completed in my time. We should not have waited that long. I think we need to accelerate the process a little bit," Marcos said.

"While the work to build this project is almost done, our service to the people never ends," Marcos added.