P150 wage hike pushed

Ahead of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on 22 July, the National Wage Coalition (NWC) called for a wage raise of at least P150 on Monday.

The NWC, representing workers across various industries and sectors, hit anew the “measly” P35 wage hike in the National Capital Region earlier this month, increasing the minimum wage in the region from P610 to P645 for the non-agriculture sector.

The NWC urged Marcos to certify as urgent the proposed legislative House Bills for across-the-board wage increases, which will enable workers to beat the ever-turbulent nature of inflation and provide them with livable wages.

“Once certified, the House of Representatives must act with utmost urgency. His order addressed to the [Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board] to conduct a wage review has proven a failure,” the labor group said.

“The only way forward is through the legislated bills languishing in the House of Representatives,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Coalition urged House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the House of Representatives Committee on Labor and Employment, to “heed and address the calls of united Filipino workers and expedite the passing of the proposed House Bills 7871, 514, and 7568.”

“The Coalition will push forward with our demands until all of our workers receive a much-needed and livable wage.”