Late Oyarzabal goal keys Spain Euro conquest

BERLIN, Germany (AFP) — Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored a dramatic late winner as Spain triumphed in Euro 2024 final, beating England 2-1 to confirm its re-emergence as a force on the international stage.

England had been dreaming of winning a first title in almost six decades and it looked as if it could be their night as Spain lost influential midfielder Rodri to injury at half-time.

Yet, Spain shrugged that off to take the lead within two minutes of the restart through Nico Williams, who was set up by his fellow star winger, Lamine Yamal.

England came from behind as they have done so often at this Euros, substitute Cole Palmer driving in the equalizer on 73 minutes, moments after entering the fray.

But its resurgence in the game was cut short when Oyarzabal, the Real Sociedad forward, turned in a cross in the 86th minute to hand Spain a record fourth European Championship crown, and a third in the last five editions.

“It has been a marvelous day in which a team has been deservedly crowned champions of Europe,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente told broadcaster TVE.

They previously won in 1964, 2008 and 2012, the last two titles coming either side of their triumph at the 2010 World Cup during the golden era of Xavi Hernandez, Xabi Alonso and Andres Iniesta.

Whether this generation, led by the brilliant Yamal playing here a day after his 17th birthday, manages to repeat the achievements of that magnificent side remains to be seen, but theirs was a fitting victory.

Spain has been comfortably the best team over the last month in Germany and was not intimidated by the atmosphere at the Olympiastadion, where the majority of the crowd was given over to England’s cause.

England hoped to finally claim a first men’s international title since its fabled victory at the 1966 World Cup, but fell just short in their first ever final on foreign soil.

“Congratulations to Spain, they were the best team in the tournament and the best team tonight.”

After the agony of its defeat on penalties to Italy three years ago, England is the first side ever to lose back-to-back Euros finals.

Captain Harry Kane, meanwhile, is left at the age of 30 still looking for the first trophy of a career so rich in goals.

It was always likely that Spain would control this game, and England spent most of the first half chasing the ball.

Despite Spain’s domination, it took until first-half stoppage time for either team to manage a shot on target, with Phil Foden’s effort from a Declan Rice free-kick being saved by goalkeeper Unai Simon.

But it was just before that chance that Rodri hurt himself, sliding into teammate Aymeric Laporte as he blocked a Kane shot.

Spain’s outstanding holding midfielder was unable to continue, and made way for Martin Zubimendi at the restart.