Hedcor releases P3.2-M Manolo Fortich shares

Aboitiz Power Corp. renewable energy unit Hedcor released P3.2 million worth of community shares and Energy Regulations 1-94 (ER 1-94) funds to Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

The local government plans to allocate the shares to priority projects, namely, widening healthcare service access to remote barangays; enhancing support for early childhood education; and improving safety and security through the installation of additional solar street lights.

Broken down, the funds consisted of P1.59 million in community shares and P1.63 million in ER 1-94 funds were sourced from the operation of Hedcor’s two hydropower plants in Manolo Fortich, covering the period of July to December 2023.

ER 1-94, a government policy, was enacted to ensure that host communities get a reasonable share of the profit from power plants operating in their area.

It stated that these communities will receive one centavo for every kilowatt-hour (P0.01/kWh) generated.

Helping those is need

“Thank you very much, Hedcor family, for the significant amount received by the local government. Thank you also for your help to Manolo Fortich. It has been our great dream that a company investing in our town can assist our fellowmen, especially those in need,” said Municipal Mayor Rogelio N. Quiño.

During the 107th Charter Day celebration of Manolo Fortich, the local government recognized Hedcor as one of its top taxpayers for fiscal year 2023, commending its support for the municipality’s programs.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support the Municipality of Manolo Fortich in its efforts to improve the community’s quality of life. We are aligned in our efforts to foster sustainable growth and make a positive difference in the lives of the residents,” Hedcor president and COO Rolando Pacquiao said.