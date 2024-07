(July 15 2024)………On Monday, July 15, 2024, MMDA Acting Chairman Don Artes, DOTR Secretary Jaime Bautista, and Undersecretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Jesus Ferdinand "Andy" Ortega opened the EDSA-Philam Busway Station and the rehabilitated footbridge, which is equipped with three elevators to assist commuters who are pregnant, disabled, or senior citizens, in Quezon City.……..Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR