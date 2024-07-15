A-FLOW signs P2.4-B Tranche 1 loan of P10.8-B 10-year facility with LANDBANK

A-FLOW Properties I Corp. (A-FLOW), a joint venture between Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) subsidiary AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) and FLOW Digital Infrastructure, and Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) announced the signing of a P2.4 billion loan agreement representing Tranche 1 of a P10.8 billion 10-year loan.

The signing of the loan facility agreement underscores the mutual commitment to advancing the nation’s digital infrastructure and supporting the Philippines’ transition toward a more digitally integrated economy.

The loan facility is intended for the development of the initial phase of the first A-FLOW data center campus located in Biñan, Laguna. Currently under construction, the 6MW-IT capacity Phase 1A of the three-building data center campus project is targeted to be ready-for-service by the end of the year.

A-FLOW President Amandine Wang said, “This agreement marks a significant step forward in our shared commitment to develop the largest carrier-neutral data center campus in the Philippines. We are excited to build an ecosystem to attract a combination of international hyperscale customers and local enterprise customers.”

LANDBANK President and CEO Ma. Lynette V. Ortiz emphasized the importance of collaborating with key stakeholders, “Beyond our work with various government agencies, we recognize that partnering with key players like A-FLOW is essential for advancing national development. In this era of rapid digitalization, we are likewise ready to drive investments into the local data center market, alongside other sectors contributing to our nation’s technological progress,” she said. Ortiz further commented, “This is the first data center project Ayala Land, Inc. financed by LANDBANK, and with this new partnership, we are confident that this project will yield significant economic benefits.”

For ALI President and CEO and ALLHC Chairman Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy, digital transformation, cloud computing, and the rise of artificial intelligence are technologies that require robust and scalable data center solutions. “Ayala Land is proud to be participating in this new opportunity leveraging our land and our lucrative abilities to contribute to the country’s move towards a digital economy,” Dy said. “Like any other infrastructure project, capital is key. So, we thank LANDBANK for the P10.8 billion loan facility to A-FLOW, a critical enabler for this project,” she added.

A-FLOW’s partnership with LANDBANK enables both companies to capitalize on each other’s strengths, marking a shared vision of fostering innovation and sustainable growth. This milestone collaboration underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in serving the country and achieving the nation’s development goals.