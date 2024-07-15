18 seafarers home after ship tilts due to typhoon

Eighteen seafarers onboard the MV Ultra Galaxy arrived on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 after being forced to evacuate the vessel due to a typhoon.

The all-Filipino manned cargo ship is currently “listing” or tilted on its starboard side off the coast of South Africa.

According to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the region has been experiencing extreme weather conditions forcing vessels to take alternative routes for safety.

Reports said that the MV Ultra Galaxy sent out a distress call on 8 July after leaving Cape Town, South Africa as the ship was on its way to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania when it took on water on its Starboard side and began “listing.”

Nearby fishing vessels and cargo ships quickly diverted to the vessel rescuing the Filipino crew on the same day.

The Filipino seafarers were welcomed by the OWWA Airport team and were given food assistance, transportation assistance for their journey back to their home provinces and financial assistance.

Meanwhile, foreign media reports said authorities are organizing salvaging operations of the ship and attempting to tow the drifting vessel safely to port.