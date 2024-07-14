PAL aircraft skids off Busuanga Airport runway

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — A Bombardier aircraft of the flag carrier Philippine Airlines overshot the runway at Francisco B. Reyes Airport in Busuanga town shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, 14 July.

Jordan Rey Bacos, a passenger of the aircraft and a resident of Coron, said he believes the accident happened due to heavy rains and the slippery runway.

"The rain was strong—it was raining when we landed. I felt that the landing was late, that the wheels touched down late. I said it seemed like we were halfway down the runway—because I'm a frequent flyer—I can feel when the wheels deploy properly. I felt earlier that it took a long time for the wheels to touch the runway," Bacos said.

He said that PAL management quickly called for rescue services, but due to the heavy downpour, it took at least 25 minutes for them to arrive.

None of the passengers were injured in the accident, as they all safely exited the aircraft.

"My anxiety was really high because we skidded on the runway; it was terrifying. All I could see was grass. We were on the ground and not on concrete anymore. The PAL pilot was excellent; I commend him. And they were really trained well—they didn’t panic. It was just the passengers who panicked," he added.