(July 14 2024)……….Customers seen buy vegetables at Tandangsora Market in Quezon City, on Sunday July 14 2024, according to a new survey conducted by Pulse Asia Research in June, a month ahead of the president's third State of the Nation Address. More Filipinos are dismayed by how the administration has tamed the rising cost of basic goods and services……….Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR