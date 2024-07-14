Congress wants birth records mill probed

A group of House legislators on Sunday sought a probe into the “fake birth certificate mill” in Davao del Sur, which is suspected to have led to the sudden influx of Chinese nationals in the country.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) discovered nearly 200 falsified birth certificates issued to Chinese nationals from 2018 to 2019 by the Local Civil Registry (LCR) of Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur.

This came to light following the arrest of a 21-year-old Chinese male who submitted a fake birth certificate during an application for a Philippine passport in Davao City.

Zambales Rep. Jefferson Khonghun and Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong both suspect that these Chinese nationals might be in cahoots with a local official, eventually enabling them to obtain a Filipino birth certificate.

“They probably also found the easiest route to secure spurious documents to conceal their true identities and citizenship to continue their nefarious activities here in the country,” said Khonghun, pointing out these Chinese nationals may have links “to criminal and drug syndicates.”

At the same time, Adiong saw the need to summon the entire team manning the LCR, whom he said had a lot to explain about the issuance of the alleged bogus birth certificates.

Integrity of gov’t compromised

“This discovery is not only unacceptable but an outright affront to our national security and sovereignty. The issuance of falsified birth certificates to foreign nationals compromises the integrity of our civil registration system, undermines the trust of the Filipino people, and poses a significant threat to national security,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Jil Bongalon said this fraudulent activity raises serious questions about the safeguards in place within local civil registries and highlights the urgent need for stricter oversight and accountability measures.

“The procurement of valid birth certificates must be fortified to prevent any exploitation by foreign infiltrators. Birth certificates are foundational documents that grant access to a range of rights and privileges, including citizenship, education and employment,” he added.

In the same vein, La Union Rep. Paolo Ortega stressed that these Chinese infiltrators not only pose a dire threat to the country’s national security but could also spark a wide range of criminal activities, such as identity theft, human trafficking and smuggling, among others, that could eventually tarnish the Philippines’ reputation and relations with other nations.