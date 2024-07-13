Strong Group crushes UAE

Strong Group-Pilipinas destroyed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 104-79, to start its campaign on a high note in the 43rd William Jones Cup on Saturday at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium, New Taipei City in Taiwan.

Former San Miguel Beer import Chris McCullough led the way for the Filipino squad with a double-double game of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Philippines took a lot of shots in the two-point area and had a 37-of-57 shooting clip while also getting 30 assists in the game.

Strong Group’s defense also forced 21 turnovers from the Emiratis and got 17 steals in the game.

Caelan Tiongson added 12 points for Strong Group while Tajuan Agee flirted with a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Demarco Dickerson led UAE with 29 points.

Up next for Strong Group is Brisbane South Basketball League Guardians of Australia on Sunday also at the same venue.

The Australian squad is currently battling Future Sports USA as of press time.