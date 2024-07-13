Republic Cement gets Tatak Pinoy seal from DTI

Local cement manufacturer Republic Cement gets the Tatak Pinoy certification under the Tatak Pinoy Law from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), certifying that the company’s products are manufactured in the Philippines.

DTI’s Competitiveness and Innovation Group gave Republic Cement last July 4 the Domestic Bidder’s Certificate of Preference (DoBid), a seal that guarantees consumers that the company manufactures its products in the country.

DTI Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba acknowledged Republic Cement’s initiative in seeking to be DoBid certified and hopes more companies follow suit in getting certified.

Priority industry

“One of our main priority industries under Tatak Pinoy is manufacturing. Hence, we want local manufacturing companies to apply for the Do-BID certificate so we can help them expand their market, boost growth, and enhance competitiveness,” she said.

The DoBid Certificate of Preference Program is part of the DTI’s ongoing efforts to drive support for locally manufactured products and Filipino businesses, especially with the recent passing of Republic Act 11981 or the Tatak Pinoy Law.

“It’s through private sector partnerships such as this that we’re truly able to achieve the objectives of our Tatak Pinoy mission. We thank Republic Cement for fully supporting our DoBid Certification program and Tatak Pinoy initiatives overall,” Undersecretary Albada added.

Republic Cement received the DoBid Certificate of Preference for the following goods: Type 1TMH, Type 1 Cement, Type 1L Cement, Type N Cement, Type S Cement and Type 2 Cement.

Filipino cement

Contractors for government projects can also be assured that they are using Filipino cement, a provision under the Tatak Pinoy Law.

Through the Tatak Pinoy Law, consumers are encouraged to buy goods from local companies to help foster growth in communities by providing employment and livelihood which in turn boosts the local economy.