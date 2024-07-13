NO-BRAINER: Baltazar looms as top draft choice

Barring a last-minute change of heart, Converge is expected to bestow upon Justine Baltazar the honor of being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 49 Rookie Draft today at the Glorietta 4 Activity Center in Makati.

The De La Salle University product is the consensus top choice among the 70 aspirants in the 4 p.m. proceedings.

Choosing the 6-foot-7 Baltazar is a no-brainer for FiberXers head coach Aldin Ayo.

“We lack ceiling. We need a big man. And at the same time, firepower, we need someone who can contribute on offense. Whoever that will be, he will be the choice of the management and coaching staff,” Ayo said.

Baltazar also has a wealth of experience and a championship pedigree which could help the rebuilding Converge bounce back from a woeful performance last season.

The FiberXers only had three wins in 22 games — one in the Commissioner’s Cup and two in the Philippine Cup, finishing last in both tournaments.

Baltazar withdrew from the Draft two years ago to play in Japan but was used sparingly by Hiroshima Dragonflies.

He returned to the local scene and turned heads when he led the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in winning the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) crown last year and was named season and Finals Most Valuable Player.

Baltazar is currently averaging 14.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game in the ongoing MPBL season.

If picked by Converge, Baltazar will reunite with Ayo, his former La Salle coach when the Green Archers won the 2016 University Athletic Association of the Philippines title.