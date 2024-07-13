Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya visits GMA Network

On 12 July 2024, Ambassador Endo Kazuya visited the GMA Network and met with GMA president and chief executive officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr., executive vice president and chief financial officer Felipe S. Yalong, senior vice president and GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Head, Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.

During the meeting, President Duavit Jr. expressed gratitude for the Ambassador’s gracious visit and shared his excitement for the tour. GMA Network Inc. also briefed Ambassador Endo on the network’s identity and programs.

On the other hand, Ambassador Endo acknowledged the network’s role in furthering Japan-Philippines relations through its broadcast of different television programs that showcase Japanese media and culture.

He particularly made note of GMA’s adaptation of famous Japanese anime Voltes V and the network’s coverage of Japan’s different tourist destinations.

Afterwards, Ambassador Endo exchanged tokens with President Duavit Jr. and was given a tour of the network’s newsroom.