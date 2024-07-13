Historic Helio Courier aircraft preserved

A distinguished pilot and aviation enthusiast has successfully won the bid for three Helio Courier aircraft to be preserved which was previously set for decommissioning by the Civil Aviation Administration of the Philippines (CAAP).

Pilot and aviation enthusiast Lester Codog stressed that the Helio Courier aircraft is known for its exceptional short takeoff and landing capabilities, uniquely suited for missionary and humanitarian missions in remote areas.

It is also recognized for its large cargo space, making it ideal for medevac, passenger transport, and supply delivery missions.

One of the aircraft holds particular historical significance as it was used by the late Martin Burnham -- a revered jungle pilot and missionary who served with the New Tribes Mission in the Philippines for 17 years.

Burnham's work involved delivering essential supplies and medical assistance to remote communities, a legacy that has deeply inspired Codog.

Upon acquiring the aircraft, Codog expressed his gratitude for CAAP's decision to make these aircraft available for bidding, allowing their storied past to be preserved and continued.

"When I saw the aircraft, I learned it had been used by the late Martin Burnham. I felt compelled to restore it, especially knowing the profound impact of Burnham’s missions on the indigenous and remote communities," said Codog.

During the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Codog has tirelessly conducted mercy flights across the Philippines. Utilizing his twin-engine and single-engine planes, he delivered medicines and test kits, transported patients to Manila for treatment, and provided a dignified return of deceased individuals to their families.

His efforts, initially self-funded, have garnered support from various businessmen, enabling him to continue these life-saving missions.

Codog also played a pivotal role in rescue operations during Typhoon Odette.

Inspired by Burnham’s dedication, Codog aims to continue these vital missions with the restored Helio Courier, ensuring that the legacy of compassion and service remains alive.

Burnham and his wife, Gracia, endured over a year of captivity by the Abu Sayyaf Group, a militant organization, during which Martin demonstrated remarkable courage and faith. Tragically, Martin was killed during a rescue attempt by the Philippine military on June 7, 2002.

His legacy lives on through Gracia, who continues to share their story and uphold their mission.

Meanwhile, Codog plans to establish a non-profit NGO that government agencies can utilize for rescue and humanitarian missions, particularly to help his fellow Filipinos using the Helio Courier to deliver hope and aid to the farthest corners of the Philippines, much like Burnham did.