CSWDO initiates livelihood skills training

MALAYBALAY City, Bukidnon — The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) is initiating a livelihood skills training program focused on making ube delights and ube chips in this city.

The first batch of 24 solo parents underwent in Barangay Violata late last month and more training is scheduled this year.

Mayor Jay Warren Pabillaran said in a statement, “the initiative is part of the government’s effort to support solo parents, as outlined in Republic Act 8972, which aims to promote the welfare of solo parents and assist them in overcoming the challenges of raising children alone.”

CSWDO organized the trainings to help solo parents address financial difficulties and improve their ability to provide for their families.

The project aims to increase productivity and household income for solo parents, thereby alleviating their financial burdens.

Participants were trained in food processing and vending, specifically in making ube delights and ube chips.

The training will be conducted by personnel from the City Agriculture Office and CSWDO staff, who provided a one-day seminar on food preparation, processing and preservation.

The processed products will be sold at the City Public Market, offices, neighboring barangays, communities, school canteens, and other food outlets. An amount of P99,435.00 was allocated for the project, ensuring its sustainable implementation and the economic empowerment of solo parents in the community.