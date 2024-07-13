Carrying out our mission

Today, the Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, our Gospel is from the sixth chapter of Mark, wherein Jesus sends the twelve apostles out on their missions. Theologians and biblical scholars consider this scenario as a “pre-Church” because it happened in the very earliest moments of the Church and so it’s important for us to pay attention to what the Lord told them, that is, to reach out to more people and to call more and more people to God’s path and loving embrace once again.

He told the disciples to take only what they needed and to trust in the Lord, to carry out their mission and work, healing the people and performing great signs and miracles, casting out demons and proclaiming the Good News of God.

One of the characteristics of a leader is looking after the welfare of the men and women under him within a particular organization. But the sad reality is this practice is only common within uniformed organizations like the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Coast Guard, and perhaps the Bureau of Corrections.

As you can see, it is inherent to officers and enlisted personnel who have undergone at least basic military training. Why? It is because, in military training, the character of an individual is shaped to become a leader — a character that is carried by an individual even after retirement from the uniformed service just like retired Marine Col. Ariel Querubin who belongs to PMA Class 1979.

Querubin said that if given the opportunity to become a senator, he would give priority to the following: Modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines; strengthening the Philippines’ external defense; and uplifting the morale and welfare of all Filipino soldiers focusing on their basic needs like food, shelter and clothing.

For Querubin, the issue of the West Philippines Sea cannot be solved militarily but through diplomacy.

Meanwhile, recently in a press conference, an official of the Bureau of Immigration said that out of 20,000 foreign students in the Philippines, two-thirds were Chinese and it was quite difficult to check on them because most had Philippine national IDs, birth certificate records through late registration at the Philippine Statistics Authority, and other pertinent documents supporting their claims of being Filipinos. However, when asked, these Chinese could not speak even one word of Filipino or Tagalog.

If given an opportunity to talk to senior officials of the NBI and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, I would make suggestions on how to prevent if not pre-empt similar cases involving foreign nationals entering the country and disguising themselves as Filipinos.

On another front, P/BGen. Rizalito G. Gapas, Northern Police District (NPD) director, launched recently the Camanava City Anti-Motorcycle Riding Criminals Patrol at the Caloocan National High School on 10th Avenue in Caloocan City.

The activity was a gathering of motorcycle riders from the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela (CAMANAVA Riders), volunteer advocacy groups, road safety advocates, and force multiplier responders.

The NPD is committed to combating criminal activities using motorcycles. This involves not only taking direct action to neutralize criminal elements but also advocating and forging partnerships with motorcycle riders to champion safety initiatives in adherence with traffic laws and regulations.

Through these collaborative efforts, the NPD seeks to enhance community safety and security while fostering a positive relationship with motorcycle enthusiasts. Present at the activity were NPD Deputy District Director for Operations P/Col. Benliner L. Capili, the D-Staff, other NPD personnel, media and other personalities.