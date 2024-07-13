A Night of a Lasting Vision

Thirty-five office and retail partners of property giant Megaworld from its various township developments across the country were recognized as anchor and pioneer partners during the inaugural LASTING VISION Partners’ Awards held recently during the 35th Anniversary dinner at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Newport City.

Each awardee received a special custom-made sculptural trophy designed by contemporary artist Jinggoy Buensuceso.

Megaworld’s anniversary night was highlighted by a visual spectacle of a lavish art deco ballroom set-up where more than 400 A-listers and guests from various industries partook of a five-course dinner, masterfully crafted by the chefs of six diverse hotels and restaurants under the Alliance Global Group, including Sheraton Manila, Hilton Manila, Casa Buenas at Newport World Resorts, Hotel Okura Manila, Marriott Hotel Manila, and Megaworld Hotels & Resorts.

The evening was capped by a mini-concert with one of the country’s best music icons, Gary Valenciano performing onstage.