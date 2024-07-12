Voyagers, Warriors subdue MPBL rivals

The Pasay Voyagers bested the Pangasinan Heatwaves, 83-75, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season late Wednesday at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Sparked by Axel Inigo’s triple, the Voyagers scored the game’s last seven points to foil the Heatwaves’ final rally and tally their 10th win against seven losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Pangasinan threatened twice, 73-74 and 75-76, following jumpers by Michael Mabulac and Hesed Gabo, respectively, that sandwiched a layup by Pasay’s Warren Bonifacio, who posted 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Inigo wound up with 17 points, five assists and three rebounds for the Voyagers who broke free at 58-42 with 3:22 to go in the third quarter.

Laurenz Victoria also shone for Pasay, which converted 12-of-14 charities, with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The Heatwaves, who fell to 6-11, got 12 points each from John Paul Maguillano and Ralph Robin and 10 from Gabo.

Earlier, South Cotabato subdued Bacolod, 90-84, and Marikina battered Bicolandia, 120-93.

Riding the double-double of Chris Dumapig and the contributions of Enzo Joson, Larry Rodriguez and Kyle Tolentino, the Warriors surged ahead, 52-37, and were never headed to rise to 13-5.

Dumapig wound up with 16 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Joson with 15 points and seven rebounds, Rodriguez with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Tolentino with 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.