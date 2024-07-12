Rediscover passion

National Book Store, a cherished Pinoy brand and trusted partner for generations of Filipinos, has fueled our love for literature and creativity ever since childhood.

As the new school year fast approaches, the brand released a heartwarming and mind-bending film that captivates audiences with a unique narrative about rediscovering passion, creativity, and love for learning.

Their newest film “Passion,” revolves around a seemingly ordinary mother with a secret that is anything but ordinary.

The film’s main turning point is when the mother, after seeing National Book Store’s diverse selection of sulit reads and bestselling books, is triggered to molt her human guise to reveal her true self.

This unexpected transformation symbolizes the constant internal conflict between personal passions and parental duties, resonating deeply with viewers of all ages.

As shown in the film, there’s only one place to help us rediscover our love for reading, creativity, and learning: National Book Store.

If you also want to rekindle your personal passions, or just planning to do your back-to-school shopping, you can head to any of the 240+ National Book Store branches nationwide. They have awesome deals and sulit bundles, lowest price finds from Best Buy, new and bestselling school supplies from trusted brands, and more!

National Book Store is also revamping their Loyalty Program, Laking National. By signing up for free at lakingnational.com, you can get free cashback every time you shop with your Laking National QR!

Shopping at National Book Store has never been more exciting with these new rewards.

And with the release of its film, rediscovering our slumbering passions for reading, creativity and learning at the place Filipinos hold close to their hearts for generations has never been more welcoming.