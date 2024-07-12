Phl, China agree to de-escalate WPS tension, says Año

The Philippines and China had agreed to de-escalate the situation in the West Philippine Sea, particularly at the Ayungin Shoal, where the country’s dilapidated warship cum military outpost is grounded.

This was shared by National Security Adviser (NSA) Eduardo Año on the sidelines of the Conference on the 8th Year of the Arbitral Victory and Collective Pursuit of Maritime Security in the WPS held at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City on Friday.

“Both sides, the Chinese and Philippines sides, agreed that we have to ease the tension in Ayungin Shoal,” Año said in an ambush interview with reporters.

The national security adviser also noted that the Philippines will continue conducting the military’s rotational and re-provisional (RORE) operations for the troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in the Ayungin Shoal, despite China’s increasing aggression in the area.

“RORE will continue, as the president said this is regular and routinary activity because it is our right to resupply our troops in BRP Sierra [Madre] no matter what happens,” he said.

China has been aggressively asserting “indisputable sovereignty” over what it called Nansha Islands and the adjacent waters, including the Ren'ai Reef (Ayungin Shoal).

Meanwhile, Año dismissed China’s allegations that the Philippines is causing environmental destruction in the Ayungin Shoal.

Beijing cited the BRP Sierra Madre as the primary pollutant in the area.

“It is not us that cause any environmental destruction. We have a maritime scientific survey and investigation being conducted and the results clearly show who is really damaging the area from the start,” said Año.

“Our position remains, we want to protect the marine resources, environment and everything within our exclusive economic zone,” he added.