H1 auto sales increase 11.8%

Vehicle sales grew a healthy 11.8 percent in the first half to 226,279 units against 202,415 a year ago, based on a joint report of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA).

Automotive sales, nonetheless, declined in June compared to a month before.

Industry records showed June 2024 sales hit 39,088, or 2.9 percent lower than the May 2024 sales of 40,271.

“The decline in consumer demand, as well as delays in the arrival of vehicle units and supply limitations for fast-moving variants all contributed to the lower sales,” CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez said.

Delivery vans lead sales

Data showed commercial vehicles continued to drive sales performance at 166,404 units accounting for 74 percent of total sales.

Meanwhile, passenger cars registered sales of 59,875 units equivalent to a 26 percent share of total sales.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. remains the dominant market player with a 46.12 percent share, followed by