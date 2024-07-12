DFA mulls raising Lebanon alert level

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday said it is considering raising the alert level status for Filipinos working in Lebanon amid escalating tension in the Middle East.

In a text message to DAILY TRIBUNE, DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega said the department is “certainly considering” placing Lebanon under Alert Level 4.

“Bottom line is we are encouraging Filipinos in Lebanon to go home before a war starts,” said De Vega when asked whether the current situation warrants raising the alert level in Lebanon.

Alert Level 4 is raised when there is large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack. Under this alert level, the Philippine Government undertakes mandatory evacuation procedures.

Earlier in the day, Israel’s military reported that one of its soldiers was killed in a drone strike near the border with Lebanon following its attack on a Hezbollah site in Lebanon two days ago.

According to an Al Jazeera report, the Israel Defense Forces said the attack targeted one of the Lebanese armed group’s air defense systems near the central village of Janta, which is located about 79km (49 miles) from the capital, Beirut.

The attack reportedly killed a senior Hezbollah commander, who was later identified as Mohammad Naameh Nasser, also known as Abu Naameh.