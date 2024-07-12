Aficionado leads all-Filipino show in NY

It was a family affair for businessman Joel Cruz and his brood of eight as they marched down the runway of Filipinxt: The New Era of Philippine Fashion.

Staged at the historic 4WF3 Building in Manhattan, New York City, the all-Filipino show placed local fashion on the global map, starting with one of the world’s leading fashion capitals, the Big Apple itself.

Garbed in pieces from the “Whispers of the Cosmos” collection — Bessie Besana’s exquisite take on space-age glam — the “Lord of Scents” and his kids took New York by storm in a palette of muted blacks, whites and grays, which were topped off with sparkles and cascading fringes.

On his part, Joel debuted his unique sense of style in the international arena by wearing a patterned top with zipper and fringe details. Prince Sean opened the finale in a signature jumpsuit by Bessie while Ziv wore a bib vest with paillette details.

Twins Harry and Harvey, on the other hand, looked striking in a cropped Spanish bolero in brocade, while Princess Synne strutted in white ensemble with intricate beadworks and white creamy paillette skirt.

Charles flashed a wide smile while wearing a sparkly top, Charlotte sparkled in a tulle dress with a beaded bodice, while Zaid confidently walked in a bib fringe vest.

As the man behind Aficionado, a perfume brand that has titillated the sense of smell of Filipinos since September 2000, Joel’s entrepreneurial success has made many headlines in the past.

From a small operation with four sewing machines and only a handful of seamstresses in 1987, Joel eventually had over 60 machines and dozens of employees. He eventually became a sub-contractor for Rustan’s, SM, Robinsons, Landmark, Syvel’s and Anson’s for their private labels.

Along the way, he also learned the ropes in designing apparel and technical production, and even marketed and presented products to merchandisers.

For Joel, walking down the runway was a meaningful throwback to his original passion. In a Facebook post, the businessman extraordinaire couldn’t contain his emotions after the show.

“I was overwhelmed when my eight kids and I walked down the runway in Manhattan, New York, US for Bessie Besana of Filipinxt. I couldn’t explain the feeling,” he said in the vernacular.

In addition to Cruz’s successful fashion appearance, Aficionado was featured on a billboard in Times Square, New York City.