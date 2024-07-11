PCG informs Chinese Embassy of Subic incident; 1 Filipino fisherman remains missing

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it has informed the Chinese Embassy in Manila regarding the maritime incident off Subic, Zambales, which led to a Filipino fisherman's disappearance.

PCG spokesperson Armando Balilo on Thursday said they are now investigatingat the involvement of two Chinese ships in the "allision of a foreign vessel" and the boat of fisherman Jose Mondoñedo on July 3.

The PCG identified the “suspected" Chinese ships as Yong Fa Men and Mei Lan Hu.

“We have informed the Chinese Embassy in Manila regarding the incident. We will also write to the China Maritime Safety Agency for their cooperation in the ongoing investigation,” Balilo noted.

Balilo said the PCG also coordinated with the Indonesian Port State Control as the suspected two Chinese vessels were tracked currently in the vicinity waters off Adang Bay, Indonesia.

Robert Mondoñedo, 47, survived the incident but his brother, Jose Mondoñedo, remains missing.

Balilo said the two brothers, onboard the Fbca John Robert, embarked from Barangay Wawandaue in Subic on 1 July to reach their “payao” in the vicinity waters of Sampaloc Point.

"Payao" is a "floating aggregate device" used to attract fish.

Robert narrated the unidentified vessel hit their fishing boat at around 3 p.m. on 3 July.

He held on to their “payao” for three days until Fbca Irish Mae passed by the vicinity waters and rescued him at around 8 a.m. on 6 July.

Fbca Irish Mae arrived at Barangay Wawandaue at around 6:30 p.m.

Balilo said the Coast Guard Station Zambales immediately issued a notice to mariners, as well as coordinated with neighboring barangays and local fisherfolks for possible sightings of the missing fisherman.

Meanwhile, BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407) continues to scour nearby waters to find Jose Mondoñedo, he added.