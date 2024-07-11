LNG’s case as transition fuel

Amid the designation of liquefied natural gas as a transition fuel, it has become a hot topic in discussions about energy security yet until recently it is not in the radar.

As transition fuel, LNG is being relied on to fill the gap that will be created as the country weans away from coal and moves toward the use of renewable power sources such as wind and sunlight.

LNG has become a key component in the global shift towards cleaner energy sources.

As nations work to balance energy demands with environmental responsibility, understanding LNG’s role, from extraction to power generation, is vital.

Its comparison with other conventional energy sources and its environmental impact is a key consideration.

LNG, a cryogenic fuel, is cooled to approximately -162 degrees Celsius (-260 degrees Fahrenheit), undergoes liquefaction, reducing its volume by about 600 times compared to its gaseous state.

This transformation enhances its practicality for long-distance transportation, especially where pipelines are not feasible.

Ensuring safety amid risks

One of the notable advantages of LNG is its safety features. LNG is odorless, non-cancer causing, non-toxic, and in its liquid form, not flammable.

LNG vapor, being colder and lighter than air, disperses rapidly, minimizing the possibility of accumulation, unlike liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its low flammability point and narrow range enhances its safety.

“I understand LNG is not quite discussed in the Philippines but if the worry of the general public is its explosivity, it won’t explode at liquid state due to the very low temperatures,” Engr. Ina Pauline Abelon, LNG specialist, said.

Moreover, LNG serves as a reliable baseload energy source, providing steady capacity 24/7, unlike variable renewable energy sources constrained by weather conditions.

Comparatively, LNG power plants has established reliability and safety records with minimal fatalities recorded.

Its combustion primarily produces common byproducts like carbon dioxide and water, contributing to its cleanliness.

“As much as the world needs Renewable Energies (RE), we also need a steady, reliable energy source that could accommodate demand throughout the day. Energy is vital to the growth of the country and it is essential for any growth to be supported sustainably,” Abelon said.

To prevent adverse effects on host communities, Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECC) are issued following thorough studies.

LNG plants are equipped with rigorous safety measures, including Quantitative Risk Assessments and advanced control systems, to ensure personnel safety and operational integrity.

LNG transportation is secure, with double-lined, dual-layered tanks meeting international safety standards.

Its role extends beyond safety and reliability. It is a cleaner fossil fuel alternative, emitting fewer pollutants upon combustion, thus aiding in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.

Abelon explained “the Philippines has been using LNG for 23 years. The process of extraction to transportation to power generation is heavily studied throughout to ensure efficiency in operation and safety to the communities.”

Although LNG is expensive and exposed to global market risks, strategic partnerships with countries mature in LNG technologies and increased supply competition may reduce costs.

LNG’s higher efficiency and ability to provide a large capacity in a small area make it a viable transition fuel.

Compared to a conventional oil and gas facility, LNG plants have lower operational costs and higher availability. While Malampaya’s indigenous natural gas source is cost-effective, its depletion by 2027 necessitates preparation for LNG as a reliable alternative.

Global transition to cleaner energy

As the world moves towards a sustainable energy future, LNG emerges as a crucial transition fuel, bridging the gap between traditional fossil fuels and renewable energy sources. Its abundant availability, reliability, and scalability make it an ideal candidate to complement intermittent renewables like wind and solar power.

Furthermore, LNG’s efficiency and flexibility enable it to serve as a steady baseload power source while accommodating fluctuations in energy demand.

“As the country sets its sights on meeting ambitious clean energy targets outlined in the Philippine Energy Plan, LNG emerges as a beacon of hope, providing a practical route towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future,” Abelon highlighted.

Through strategic investments, collaborative partnerships, and a steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship, the Philippines is harnessing the full potential of LNG, ensuring energy security and environmental sustainability for generations to come.